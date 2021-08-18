Contrasting Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Neovasc alerts:

This table compares Neovasc and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.96 million 25.72 -$28.69 million ($1.71) -0.44 Pro-Dex $34.83 million 3.23 $6.11 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,162.20% -92.97% -54.62% Pro-Dex 15.47% 30.20% 17.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Neovasc and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neovasc currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.13%. Given Neovasc’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Risk and Volatility

Neovasc has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Neovasc on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.