National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.75

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 1101284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,084,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

