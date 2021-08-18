National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.75

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 1101284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.
EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.
The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38.
In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,948,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,369,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,098,000 after buying an additional 98,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,030,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,084,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,926,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,112,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period.
About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
