Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post $2.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post $2.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $2.01. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 336.8% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $28,383,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $290.73. 21,701,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,491,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $294.82. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

