Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $804,712.30 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40.

THC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.83. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 135,137 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

