Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $804,712.30 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Howard Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40.
THC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,695. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.83. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.
THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. FMR LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 135,137 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
