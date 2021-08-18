Katrina Lake Sells 33,358 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20.

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44.

On Friday, June 18th, Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,339. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

