Margaret Mcloughlin Sells 6,000 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Mcloughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50.

CRTX traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 163,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,639. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 17.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 104,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

