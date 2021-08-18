Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,066.0 days.

MTSFF traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.