Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,066.0 days.
MTSFF traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.33.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
