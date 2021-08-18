Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Decreases By 42.2%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OIIIF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,292. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

About O3 Mining

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

