Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,303,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 5,678,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,518.5 days.

Shares of NPCPF remained flat at $$12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77. Nippon Paint has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

