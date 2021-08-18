Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 billion-$273 billion.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.73. The stock had a trading volume of 227,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,068. The company has a market capitalization of $245.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $185.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

