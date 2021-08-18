BEST (NYSE:BEST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%.

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. 3,796,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32. BEST has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $399.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

