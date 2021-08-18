Curate (XCUR) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Curate has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00006246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $22.61 million and $867,746.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.55 or 0.00851599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00103731 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,059,102 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

