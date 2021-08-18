Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.36. 1,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,505. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

