Analysts Anticipate Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $788.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will post $788.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $771.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $464.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $51.79. 179,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,419,000 after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $7,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

