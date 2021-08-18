Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $41.92

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 412,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,444. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $43.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 50.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,760.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

