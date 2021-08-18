Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,842. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

