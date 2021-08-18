Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,284 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,359 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.93. 3,577,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

