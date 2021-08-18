Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,479 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. 21,554,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,998,086. The stock has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

