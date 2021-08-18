Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

IVH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

