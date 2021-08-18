Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
IVH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.89. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $14.21.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
