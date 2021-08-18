TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 922,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. State Street Corp boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,530 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,352,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 580,061 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. 483,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

