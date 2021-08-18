Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL):

8/17/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $461.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $385.00 to $420.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Charles River Laboratories International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $352.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.08. The company had a trading volume of 182,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,742. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $423.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.60. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,412.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

