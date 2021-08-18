PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,392 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 5.8% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.60. The company had a trading volume of 975,737 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

