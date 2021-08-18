Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 19,011 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 611.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,187,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.17. 34,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,590. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $191.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03.

