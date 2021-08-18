SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.84. 4,849,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,022. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $411.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

