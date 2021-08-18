New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up about 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after buying an additional 225,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.22. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $273.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

