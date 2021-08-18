New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.72. 1,260,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

