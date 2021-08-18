New Potomac Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 820,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.