Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of research firms have commented on XLRN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after purchasing an additional 48,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.61. 150,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,215. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.94. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. Research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

