Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.34 Million

Brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to announce $83.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $85.02 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $84.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $353.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.41 million to $355.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $361.70 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.47. 125,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,640 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

