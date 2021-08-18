HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

HUBS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $648.35. The stock had a trading volume of 460,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.57 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $260.79 and a 52 week high of $679.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $625.91.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

