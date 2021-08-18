Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $989.59 million and $48.56 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $53.28 or 0.00118929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,801.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $634.96 or 0.01417286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.76 or 0.00349903 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

