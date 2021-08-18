Truegame (TGAME) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $191,651.60 and approximately $3,297.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

