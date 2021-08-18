American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $24 million-$27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.10 million.

AMSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 209,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.12.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock worth $577,619 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

