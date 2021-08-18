Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51.56 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00008508 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $270.19 million and $51.56 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.07 or 0.00846122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00103487 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,882,084 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

