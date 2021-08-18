Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after buying an additional 786,269 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.93. 2,068,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,353. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.32 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.12.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $1,448,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,792 shares of company stock valued at $114,505,876 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

