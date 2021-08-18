Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,436 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,156,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Snowflake by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,779,015.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 910,461 shares of company stock worth $231,888,839 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,363. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $82.91 billion and a PE ratio of -73.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.50.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

