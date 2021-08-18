iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Reduced by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 6.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $10,755,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 95.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,986,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,127,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

