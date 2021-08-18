Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,958,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 16,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.21. The company had a trading volume of 679,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,426. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

