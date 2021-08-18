CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Short Interest Down 30.1% in July

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.58. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CarLotz in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

