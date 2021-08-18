Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Expands By 39.7%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JVA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.36. Coffee has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

