Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Down 38.6% in July

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 206,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 853,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. 105,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,572. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 73.21% and a negative return on equity of 161.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

