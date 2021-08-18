Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.93. 21,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

