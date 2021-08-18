Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $784,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 164.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 200,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 124,601 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 115,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,970,799. The company has a market capitalization of $286.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

