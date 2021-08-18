Emerald Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. 491,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,238,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

