WABnetwork (WAB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 94.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $152,364.82 and approximately $9.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00057104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.66 or 0.00845381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00103142 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

