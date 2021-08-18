Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $10,309.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for $12.99 or 0.00028997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00133108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00150247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,757.26 or 0.99922380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00886414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.26 or 0.06827698 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

