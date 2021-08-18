Conflux Network (CFX) One Day Volume Tops $16.73 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $261.55 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,792.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.19 or 0.06756086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.75 or 0.01417110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.01 or 0.00372857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00142227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00562996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00349727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00312723 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 868,403,753 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

