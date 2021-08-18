Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $13.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a $13.36 price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,327. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

