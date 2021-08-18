CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 2,243,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,492. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

