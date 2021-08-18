Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after buying an additional 647,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after buying an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.93. 3,578,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,281. The stock has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.75 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

